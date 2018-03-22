Curfew in ESSZone waters extended to April 7

KOTA KINABALU, March 22 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), scheduled to end at 6 pm today, has been extended to April 7, according to Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

With the extension, those living in the affected areas had been told to remain indoors while outsiders would not be allowed to enter the waters between 6pm and 6am during the period, he said in a statement here today.

He said the curfew was enforced in the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

Ramli added that the curfew had been extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers conducting research as well as tourists on the resort islands.

The curfew was also extended to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahans in the ESSZone, he said.

Ramli said that based on information, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those who conducted kidnapping for ransom from the southern Philippines were still attempting to intrude to carry out kidnapping and other cross-border crimes.

“The curfew will also facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels will create a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen around the area.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the ESSZone to issue permits to any eligible applicant for fishing activities, or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” added Ramli. — Bernama