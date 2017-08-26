Curfew at ESSZone extended until Sept 11, says Sabah police commissioner

File picture shows an armed policeman manning a security checkpoint in Lahad Datu on March 6, 2013. — AFP picKOTA KINABALU, Aug 26 — The curfew in the waters off seven districts under the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone), which ends tomorrow, has been extended to Sept 11, said Sabah Police commissioner Datuk Ramli Din.

He said the curfew covered the waters off the Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran where residents in the affected districts were required to refrain from entering the waters between 6pm and 6am.

Outsiders are not allowed to enter or be in the area within the curfew period, he said in a statement here today.

Ramli said the curfew was extended to prevent intrusion of terrorists who threaten the security of international researchers and tourists visiting the resort islands.

He said that based on investigations, the Abu Sayyaf and other militant groups in the southern Philippines were still attempting cross-border crimes including abductions.

He said the curfew also facilitated enforcement and the monitoring of boat movements to ensure the safety of and to give confidence to chalet operators and fishermen with the presence of security forces vessels in their areas, he said.

“I have also authorised all the relevant district police chiefs to issue permits to applicants who meet the conditions for fishing and other pressing needs in the areas under curfew,” he said. — Bernama