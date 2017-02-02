Curb influx of foreign Islamic speakers into Malacca, urges CM

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the situation could give a negative impact on local Islamic speakers as if they were not qualified to preach to the people. — Bernama picMALACCA, Feb 2 — The Malacca Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) and the Malacca Islamic Religious Council (Maim) have been urged to curb the influx of foreign Islamic speakers into the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the situation could give a negative impact on local Islamic speakers as if they were not qualified to preach to the people.

“We will set stricter conditions for the entry of foreign Islamic speakers to curb the spread of negative things or issues from arising,” he added.

A total of 157 Islamic speakers from Indonesia, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, Thailand, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Singapore, India, Iraq and Jordan had entered Malacca since 2015. — Bernama