Cuepacs urges Malaysian Cocoa Board to reconsider ‘unusual’ layoff of 281 workers

Cuepacs president Datuk Azih Muda (centre) said that the Malaysian Cocoa Board’s layoff of some 281 temporary workers was cruel and unusual of a government body. — Pictures by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, July 24 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) is appealing to the government to intervene in the layoff of some 281 Malaysians from the Malaysian Cocoa Board.

Its president Datuk Azih Muda said that the mass dismissal of the temporary workers was callous, cruel and an unusual form of practice for a government agency.

“It is disappointing that in such economic climate, a government body could be so hard hearted as to issue a month’s termination notice to the temporary workers, some of whom have worked there for 17 years.

“The Malaysian Cocoa Board is not that big — 732 employees overall, surely they can find funding somewhere to keep these staff,” he said.

Cuepacs is appealing to the federal government, especially Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek to intervene and help the laid off their skilled workers who range from general workers to research assistants.

“As a government body it is their prerogative to run their business but based on humanitarian grounds, there are better ways to go about it. Not with such short notice, and during the Hari Raya season, when people are still celebrating,” Azih added.

“Why such drastic action of such a large number of people? It gives the impression that something is wrong. Is the Malaysian Cocoa Board in trouble? Is the economy so bad that they have to let go of so many their staff?

“Is the cocoa industry in a slump? Are they going private? Or are they planning on taking on foreign labour? It’s very unusual that a government agency will resort to such actions,” he said.

Cuepacs first heard of the mass dismissal from the Malaysian Cocoa Board from its Sabah branch, when the workers reported that they were served the notice dated July 10.

Their termination comes into effect on August 13, 2017. Some 122 temporary workers from from peninsula Malaysia, 112 from Sabah and 48 from Sarawak were affected.

Out of the total, one resigned immediately, and 94 were offered a three month temporary stint.

“But the temporary stint does not come with any promise of an extension and some are way below the wages they were getting before,” he said.

Azmi Mautar, a research assistant who monitors the board’s smallholders plantations said that he was shocked to receive the termination notice.

“I was onsite when I read it and I had to stop work and think. I felt so discarded by the company who I have worked for tirelessly for 10 years,” he said.

He was one of the 94 who was offered the three-month stint, but at RM54 per day, the wages did not come close to his RM3,000 monthly wage before.

Muhammad Shah David Abdullah, 44, a maintenance technician at the board's plant at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, said he was worried about how he was going to pay for his three children's education after the month was up.

“I am older now, and it is not that easy to find work. One of my children is about to enter university. I don’t know what I will do after this,” he said.

Aziz said that he hoped the government would not turn a blind eye to the plight of the 281 workers and come up with a layoff plan that could perhaps relocate or find them employment elsewhere.