Cuepacs thanks Chief Secretary for quick action

Cuepacs thanked the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa for the cancellation of penalties imposed on civil servants for transferring to workplaces beyond 25km radius from their quarters. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUCHING, Dec 29 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today thanked the government for making quick decisions to cancel the penalties imposed on civil servants for transferring to workplaces beyond 25km radius from the quarters.

Its president Datuk Azih Muda said the decision was made at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa in Putrajaya this morning, attended by Public Service Department Director-General Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman, senior officials from the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) and Cuepacs.

He said the misunderstandings occurred as the status of disqualification of the quarters entitlement for employees who switched to workplaces beyond 25km radius were only applicable to those who obtained housing loan facilities, and not for government quarters’ occupants.

“Hence, all prior notices issued to civil servants to vacate their units are now also withdrawn, and they are still eligible to occupy the units,” he said at a media conference at the Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (KGBS) office in Jalan Matang here today.

Cuepacs yesterday received complaints from about 500 civil servants who sought a solution to their penalties ranging between RM20,000 and RM140,000, imposed by the Property Management Division (BPH) of the JPM, for transferring to workplaces beyond 25km radius from the quarters.

Apart from penalties imposed, there were also residents who were given notices to vacate the occupied units.

Azih said the news was a relief for civil servants, and they should be grateful to the Chief Secretary to the Government who took quick action to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Azih said Sarawak Cuepacs would organise its TN50 tour series at the Teacher Education Institute at Batu Lintang, here on Jan 22, to give civil servants, especially young teachers, the opportunity to share ideas and views to ensure excellent service for the country.

He said the Cuepacs TN50 discourse held in Sabah on Dec 20, was attended by about 600 participants.

For the TN50 sessions in Sarawak, he would also invite representatives from the Sarawak state government to share the direction of the state’s development. — Bernama