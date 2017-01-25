Cuepacs: 232 civil servants in the dark over Tourism Malaysia closure

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has urged Putrajaya today to review and halt the closure of 14 Tourism Malaysia offices across the country.

According to president Datuk Azih Muda in a New Straits Times Online report, the move would have affected 232 civil servants working there, in addition to 39 contract staff, who were all in the dark over the move.

“There were no notice or briefing whatsoever on the closure. The tourism staff only got to know about the ministry's decision to shut down the offices from the media and rumours,” Azih was quoted saying in a press conference at Wisma Cuepacs here.

“Where are they to go? Yes, the ministry had said they would relocate the staff either to the headquarters, to other agencies or to the soon-to-be-opened tourism information offices.

“But the staff were not informed about their new placement. They are clueless, not knowing where to go and if they are still being paid salary,” he added.

Azih said a letter has been submitted to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak last Saturday to review the decision, and Cuepacs are trying to setup a meeting with Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz over the issue as soon as possible.

“We understand that this decision was made due to job duplication with state agencies. But this is not the way to do it. Staff should be informed earlier and given an option on their future placement,” he said.

On Monday, Nazri announced that Tourism Malaysia offices throughout the country will be closed with immediate effect to avoid job duplication with the state agencies in promoting tourist attractions.

Nazri said the closure of the 14 tourism offices, however, did not involve the termination of services of the staff because they would be absorbed into the ministry’s headquarters and other departments.

He said the move was expected to be able to save about RM6 million in cost annually and it could be utilised for other expenses.