CTOS to create awareness for credit management at tertiary level

CTOS Data System Sdn Bhd will to create awareness on credit management behaviour at the tertiary level under its financial literacy programme. ― AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — CTOS Data System Sdn Bhd will approach several local universities this year, under its financial literacy programme, to create awareness for credit management behaviour at the tertiary level.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Chin said it was crucial for youngsters, especially in universities, to be equipped with credit management knowledge in order to prevent untoward situations such as being highly indebted in the future.

“We have started working on it (the programme), but we are planning on a bigger collaboration with the universities.

“Financial awareness should start from young, we should know our financial status, our credit worthiness and how to manage our finances right from an early age,” he told reporters at CTOS’ Aidilfitri open house here today.

Chin said the programme would also be expanded to include other institutions of higher-learning, including secondary schools.

“This is the second leg of the programme which started in November 2016 and we realise that many youngsters are very interested to know more about the CTOS score.

“In the United Kingdom and the United States, it is easier for you to get employment, loan or even rent a house when you have a credit score,” he said, adding that a lower credit score would mean that the person was not trustworthy or creditworthy.

He also advised youngsters, especially fresh graduates, to plan their finances carefully to prevent being blacklisted by banks or other financial institutions.

“They should know their financial position before they purchase a car, house or even apply for a loan,” he added. — Bernama