CSR to be compulsory for GLCs, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — The government has made it compulsory for government-linked companies (GLCs) to be involved in corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

To this end, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri S.K. Devamany said a circular had been issued to GLCs.

“It is an obligation to the community. Doing so is to help less fortunate students gain skills and training in jobs that are in demand and help them to secure jobs,” he told the media after officiating ILTIZAM, Ekuiti Nasional Bhd (Ekuinas)’ ‘Back-to-School’ CSR programme here today.

Fifty-six underprivileged students from Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Lanjan (Asli) received school supplies for 2018. Each of them received a bag containing stationery, school bags, school uniforms and shoes.

Beaming with joy, Nur Fitri Shahhida Mohd Khalifah, 11, and her friend Zalana Kyaw Soe Kyaw Kyaw Soe, 11, said the gifts helped ease the burden of their parents to buy school supplies.

“I have four siblings and my parents work in factories; they do not earn much so the supplies are very helpful,” said Nur Fitri who aspires to become a doctor.

The programme which was piloted last year, has helped more than 16,000 underprivileged students from more than 300 schools nationwide.

Ekuinas chief executive officer Syed Yasir Arafat Syed Abd Kadir said ILTIZAM Ekuinas would continue contributing school necessities to more students in the country.

Ekuinas is a government-linked private equity fund management company. — Bernama