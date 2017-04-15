Crown Prince Naruhito hails Tokyo-KL ties in UM lecture

Crown Prince Naruhito speaks to students after his special lecture at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 15 ― Making his maiden visit to Malaysia, Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito hailed the close ties enjoyed between the two countries and fondly recalled his parents' previous trips here.

He said the friendly and cooperative ties between both nations had been steadfast for the past 60 years, with Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur having established diplomatic relations on August 31, 1957 ― the day Malaysia declared its independence.

“The bilateral relationship is now close in various areas such as the technological and cultural spheres as well as in the political and economic fields,” he said in his special lecture at Universiti Malaya (UM) here yesterday.

He said that Malaysia's “Look East Policy” provided the backdrop of such friendly relations which, among others, saw over 4,000 UM students having left for Japan for their studies.

“As many as 16,000 talented Malaysian youths were dispatched to Japan as students and trainees, forming friendship with Japanese people and playing a vital role in the development of Malaysia on their return,” Prince Naruhito said. ― Bernama