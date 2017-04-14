Crown Prince Naruhito graces 60th anniversary celebration of M’sia-Japan ties

Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito, accompanied by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah Muizzuddin (fourth left), planting a tree at the University of Malaya (UM) in conjunction with a five-day official visit to Malaysia, April, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 14 — Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito this evening graced a special reception to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan diplomatic relations here.

Both nations have enjoyed good relations since 1957 which have expanded steadily and substantially.

Present at the event was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim, who is the minister-in-attendance.

Commenting on the relations, Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia Dr Makio Miyagawa said the history of the two nations was long and rich.

“The diplomatic relationship was established 60 years ago, on the 31st of August 1957, the very same day the Federation of Malaya declared its independence.

“What decorated the night sky of Kuala Lumpur on Independence Day, 60 years ago, was a large display of fireworks our government offered as a gift of celebration, the photograph of which, I found, is exhibited at the National Museum only some steps away from this hotel,” he said in his welcoming speech.

He said that he also hoped for an ever-growing friendship, cooperation and goodwill between Malaysia and Japan.

Naruhito, the eldest son of Emperor Akihito, arrived in Malaysia yesterday for his first visit to the country since he became crown prince in 1991.

During his five-day visit, the 57-year-old Crown Prince is scheduled to attend a state banquet hosted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V and will have a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Earlier today, he laid a wreath at the National Monument or ‘Tugu Negara’ in remembrance of those who died in the country’s struggle for freedom and visited the Permata Pintar Centre at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi. — Bernama