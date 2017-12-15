Crowdfunding for probe on Dutch model’s death surpasses RM24,000 within 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — In just a day, Dutch model Ivana Smit’s crowdfunding page raised €5,100 (RM24,549) for her family to get to the bottom of her fatal fall from a condominium here.
The page on Dutch crowdfunding website doneeractie.nl received, at press time, 135 donations from people all over the world with amounts ranging on average from €10 (RM48) to €200 (RM962).
The highest donation was an amount of €645 (RM3,104) contributed around 3.15pm today, by a donor identified as SJ Cars Tonnie Anita Shalina Jonino.
Tonnie’s donation was not only the biggest amount; it managed to push the total collections to achieve the targeted amount.
“We offer a lot of strength to the family and there are no words to express how we feel.
“This case must not just be discharged, therefore I am contributing until the target is met,” said Tonnie in a note included with the donation.
Another donor, identified as Erikk, left a heart-warming comment of support to the family, along with his €100 (RM481) donation.
“As the father of three daughters who love to party, I realised this could have happened to them too.
“I wish the family and friends of Ivana a lot of strength and I hope the truth will come to the table and provide relief,” said the donor.
Smit’s family started the crowdfunding page, titled “Ivana Smit’s fateful suspicious death”, to fund a Dutch pathologist to fly here to determine whether Ivana’s death was an accident or a crime.
The funds would cover the pathologist’s work and travel expenses, as well as an American private investigator’s work on the case.
Smit, 18, was found dead on the balcony of a sixth-floor condominium unit off Jalan Dang Wangi on December 7.
Initially classified by police as a sudden death investigation, evidence has surfaced that forced investigators to review her death.
He father Marcel had told Malay Mail he wants a second autopsy performed on his daughter to ensure no stone is left unturned over her death.