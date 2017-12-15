Crowdfunding for probe on Dutch model’s death surpasses RM24,000 within 24 hours

Ivana’s mother Christina, father Marcel and brother Randy look forlorn as they ponder moving forward in their lives without her. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — In just a day, Dutch model Ivana Smit’s crowdfunding page raised €5,100 (RM24,549) for her family to get to the bottom of her fatal fall from a condominium here.

The page on Dutch crowdfunding website doneeractie.nl received, at press time, 135 donations from people all over the world with amounts ranging on average from €10 (RM48) to €200 (RM962).

The highest donation was an amount of €645 (RM3,104) contributed around 3.15pm today, by a donor identified as SJ Cars Tonnie Anita Shalina Jonino.

Tonnie’s donation was not only the biggest amount; it managed to push the total collections to achieve the targeted amount.

“We offer a lot of strength to the family and there are no words to express how we feel.

“This case must not just be discharged, therefore I am contributing until the target is met,” said Tonnie in a note included with the donation.

Another donor, identified as Erikk, left a heart-warming comment of support to the family, along with his €100 (RM481) donation.

“As the father of three daughters who love to party, I realised this could have happened to them too.

“I wish the family and friends of Ivana a lot of strength and I hope the truth will come to the table and provide relief,” said the donor.

Smit’s family started the crowdfunding page, titled “Ivana Smit’s fateful suspicious death”, to fund a Dutch pathologist to fly here to determine whether Ivana’s death was an accident or a crime.

The funds would cover the pathologist’s work and travel expenses, as well as an American private investigator’s work on the case.

Smit, 18, was found dead on the balcony of a sixth-floor condominium unit off Jalan Dang Wangi on December 7.

Initially classified by police as a sudden death investigation, evidence has surfaced that forced investigators to review her death.

He father Marcel had told Malay Mail he wants a second autopsy performed on his daughter to ensure no stone is left unturned over her death.