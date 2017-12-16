Crime triumvirate exposed as main force in Bangladeshi smuggling racket

Deputy Inspector-General Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur September 26, 2017. — Bernama picPETALING JAYA, Dec 16 — Three syndicates, each with a specialised role, were the prime movers behind the trafficking of Bangladeshi nationals into the country, said the Deputy Inspector-General of Police.

The revelation comes after the Home Ministry “proactively” transferred over 600 Immigration officers, some suspected of links to the syndicates, from their posts in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim explained today that one of the three syndicates operated out of Bangladesh, and was responsible for identifying suitable candidates to be smuggled into Malaysia.

The second syndicate would handle the logistics for the candidates’ entry into the country.

“They will try and arrange to get the foreigner into the country, through any means possible, be it working with other syndicates, or offering bribes to officers manning the borders,” he said at the launch of the Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar equestrian endurance competition in University Putra Malaysia this afternoon.

“We found out some of the foreigners came into Malaysia without stamping their passports, while some would overstay their permitted period and only leave once they are caught by authorities,” he said.

The third and final syndicate was responsible for receiving and placing the smuggled Bangladeshi nationals here.

In conjunction, the three groups covered all the bases in the extensive smuggling network, from recruitment, logistics and transportation, to the corralling of the trafficked victims here.

“Our team has identified several Bangladeshi nationals involved, so there is no denying the trafficking is a collaborative effort between syndicates in both countries,” he said.

Noor Rashid revealed today that police have been monitoring the activity for over a year, during which time they gleaned how the syndicates operated.

One method identified was to bring the migrant workers in on social passes, after which they would overstay until detected by the authorities.

He added that the monitoring would continue for as long as it took to crack the syndicates’ operations.

“There are no new arrests yet, but there are several syndicate members we are looking to arrest,” he said.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the transfer of hundreds of officers was a proactive step to maintain the department’s reputation while authorities worked to dismantle the syndicates involved.

He had said about 40 per cent of the departments 1,500 personnel were transferred following the discovery of the smuggling syndicate.

Seven people including four Immigration officers have been arrested over the organised people smuggling.