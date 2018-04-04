Creation of promotion grade great news, says education minister

PUTRAJAYA, April 4 — The DG 56 promotion grade for the Education Officer Service Scheme will benefit school principals, officials at the district education office and also sector heads at the state education departments who are at DG 54 grade, said Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

He said the announcement on the DG 56 grade by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today would have a positive impact as it allows officers in the public education sector to climb to another grade level.

“I am very happy with the Prime Minister’s announcement on grade DG 56, this is a very good move,” he said when met by the media after attending the 16th Civil Service Premier Gathering (MAPPA XV1) here today.

At the event, the Prime Minister announced that the government would establish Grade 56 for the Education Officer Special Service Scheme for officers over five years at grade DG 54. With effect January 1 next year (2019), it provides an opportunity for promotion to 323 officers with financial implications of RM7.4 million.

Mahdzir said the addition of grade DG 56would also allow Grade 54 education officers a chance to move another step if they could not go to the JUSA C grade (One of the three Public Sector Major Positions above DG 54).

“Currently, grades for education officers starts from DG 41 to DG 54, before going to JUSA C, so for those who do not reach JUSA C, can still go to DG 56,” he said.

In KUCHING, political analyst and lecturer at University of Malaya Associate Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the Prime Minister understands the issues faced by civil servants when announcing good news for 1.6 million civil servants at MAPPA XV1

He said the government’s decision in agreeing to pay an additional annual salary increment for 2018 for the civil servants with financial implications of RM1.46 billion effective from July 1, 2018 is a tribute to civil servants’ contributions to the process of making successful the development and transformation agenda of the country towards the modernisation of the public sector.

“At the same time, these aspects of the announcement are a long-awaited improvement as this is an effort to safeguard the welfare of civil servants. like the shortening of time-based promotion for the implementor group, one annual increment in July and also increment for pensioners, “he told Bernama today.

At the same time, he said the establishment of the DG56 grade had a positive impact on teachers.

He said this aspect should be extended to university academics as many Phd holders who have long been in grades 53/54, some for even more than 15 years. — Bernama