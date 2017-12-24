Cow offered as golf tournament prize

Yusoff is seen standing in front of the tournament’s bunting. — Picture courtesy of DY Yusoff Md ShahPETALING JAYA, Dec 24 — A cow was the unusual winning prize for achieving a hole-in-one in the 11th hole during a charity golf tournament on Saturday.

A hole-in-one is a shot that enters the hole from the tee with no intervening shots. They are rare and great element of luck is involved.

Sadly, no one won the cow.

The bizarre tournament winning was spotted in a bunting at the charity golf event between the Royal Malaysian Police and Taman Tunku Sarina mosque (TTS) held at Darulaman Golf and Country Club in Jitra, Kedah.

Tournament director and BDB Darulaman Golf Resorts official committee member, Datuk Yusoff Md Shah said he wanted to try a different approach and got in touch with Kumpulan Ladang-ladang Perbadanan Kedah Sdn. Bhd. (KLPK) after he came up with the bizarre idea.

“Usually organisers will provide motorcycles, cars or electrical appliances to the winners but I thought otherwise.

“I am well aware that this could be the first time a cow has been presented as a prize,” he said.

He said he had also hoped to organise a feast for all the participants at the TTS mosque nearby if someone had won the cow.

The fully grown female cow, worth at RM4,000 is sponsored by KLPK Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of the Kedah State Development Corporation.

Yusoff said the domesticated animal was not present during the tournament as it will only be taken from the farm to the golf course should a winner turned up.

Among those participated in the golf event were Kedah police chief, Commissioner Datuk Asri Yusoff and Kota Setar police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rozi Jidin.