Court to decide on Consortium Zenith’s application against PCM vice-president on Sept 14

The High Court set September 14 for decision on an injunction by Consortium Zenith against PCM vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan (pic). ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, July 20 — The High Court here today set September 14 for decision on an injunction applied by Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd to stop Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) vice-president Datuk Huan Cheng Guan from issuing any statement on the Penang undersea tunnel project.

The court also set the same date to decide on an application by Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd to dismiss Huan’s counter claim,

Lawyer Baljit Singh, who represented Huan, told reporters that Judge Datuk Rosilah Yop fixed the date in chambers at today’s proceeding which was held in chambers.

At today’s proceeding, Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd was represented by Tengku Haris Tengku Rostam.

Consortium Zenith BUCG Sdn Bhd, the company entrusted to build the RM6.34 billion tunnel project, filed the suit against Huan and Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd on Aug 11, 2016, for allegedly defaming the company. — Bernama