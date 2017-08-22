Court sets Sept 26 for mention of three men attempting to join terrorist group in the Philippines

A video screenshot shows police arresting two persons suspected of terror links in Sandakan, Sabah at noon June 15, 2017.SANDAKAN, Aug 22 — The Sessions Court here today fixed Sept 26 for mention of a case involving two Indonesian nationals and a local charged with attempting to join a terrorist group in the Philippines.

Judge Ummu Kalthom Abd Samad set the date after following an application from the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor, pending a report from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Lawyer Farazwin Haxdy was appointed by the Indonesian Consulate in Kota Kinabalu to represent its two citizens who were accused on the case — Faisal Abu Bakar, 24, and Ali Misron, 38.

The third accused, Nor Azmi Zahyi, 48, who is a local, was unrepresented.

All the three men were charged under Section 130JA of the Penal Code with travelling through or from Malaysia for the commission of a terrorist act in a foreign country.

They face an imprisonment for up to 30 years and fine, if found guilty.

Faisal and Nor Azmi were arrested in front of a shop, Jashidah Butik Collection, at Jalan 3 here, about 12.20 pm last June 15 , for allegedly intending to go the Philippines for the purpose of committing a terrorist act.

Faisal also faced another charge, made under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958, for possession of three knives at the same place and time.

Meanwhile, Ali, who was detained at the Sandakan Airport, on arrival from Tawau, at 6.15pm on the same day, also faced another charge under Section 130B (1) (a) of the Penal Code, with possession of terrorism-related items on his handphone. — Bernama