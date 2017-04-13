Court sets May 30 for remention of Jong-nam murder case

Armed policemen stand guard before the arrival of suspects charged with the murder of Kim Jong Nam, at a Sepang court, April 13, 2017. ― Reuters picSEPANG, April 13 ― The high-profile murder case of Kim Chol or Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has been set for remention on May 30.

Sessions Court Judge Harith Sham Mohamed Yasin, who sat as magistrate, allowed an application by Selangor prosecution director Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad to give the prosecution one and a half months to complete various documents.

Once the documents are completed, Muhamad Iskandar said he would apply to transfer the case to the High Court.

On March 1, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, were charged along with four others still at large with murdering Kim Chol, 45, at KL International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall around 9am on February 13 this year.

The duo were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Their plea will be recorded when the case is mentioned at the High Court as capital punishment is under the jurisdiction of the higher court.

It was reported that Jong-nam was at KLIA2 to board a flight to Macau when two women approached and suddenly wiped his face with toxic liquid which was later identified as a VX nerve agent.

Jong-nam, who travelled with a passport bearing the name of Kim Chol, died on the way to Putrajaya Hospital. He had come to Malaysia on February 6. ― Bernama