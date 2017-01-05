Court sets Jan 24 for decision on Khalid Samad’s liquor, gambling, massage lawsuit

The High Court here today fixed January 24 for decision on Shah Alam member of parliament Khalid Abdul Samad’s (pic) defamation suit against Datuk Dr Hassan Mohamed Ali. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The High Court here today fixed January 24 for decision on Shah Alam member of parliament Khalid Abdul Samad’s defamation suit against Datuk Dr Hassan Mohamed Ali.

The issue dating back to 2012 pertained to sale of liquor, gaming centres and massage parlours in Selangor.

Justice Datuk Hue Siew Kheng set the date after listening to the submission by Khalid’s lawyer Muhammad Faiz Fadzil. Hassan who was unrepresented did not make any submission.

The defendant had not been able to engage a new counsel after his lawyer withdrew from the case.

On January 3, the plaintiff’s three witnesses including Khalid himself ended their testimonies by reading out their witness statements while Hassan chose not to testify.

On April 29, 2015, Khalid who is now a committee member of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) filed the lawsuit alleging that Hassan, who was then a Selangor State Government exco made disparaging remarks against him in a speech at Dewan Rukun Tetangga Seksyen 17 Shah Alam in 2012.

The plaintiff claimed the video containing the speech was edited and uploaded in YouTube which could be freely accessed by the masses.

Khalid who was then a member of PAS Central Committee alleged that Hassan’s remarks were baseless, false and maliciously intended to tarnish his reputation, image and good name.

On December 16, 2016, the court struck out Hassan’s statement of defence after he failed to appropriately file the documents for trial. — Bernama