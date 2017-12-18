Court sets Jan 18 for mention of man charged with murdering cousin in Temerloh

Iskandar Zulkarnain Zolkifli (centre) was charged with murdering Robiatul Ain Mohamod, 27, at a house in Jalan Temerloh Makmur 3, Taman Temerloh Makmur, between 8.30 pm and 9 pm last Oct 21. — Foto BernamaTEMERLOH, Dec 18 — The Magistrate’s Court here today set Jan 18 next year for mention of a case involving a car washer who was charged with murdering his cousin.

Magistrate Najwa Hashim set the date following an application by the prosecution, conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector Irmawathy Mohamad Yusof, pending the post mortem and toxicology reports on the case.

The charge, under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama