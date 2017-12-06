Court sets Jan 11 for remention of Nhaveen murder case

The four teenagers involved in the death of 18-year-old T. Nhaveen are pictured arriving at the Penang court on June 19, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Dec 6 — The T. Nhaveen bully-murder case involving four teenagers has been fixed for remention on January 11.

Magistrate Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid set the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Sazali told the court that the chemist report was not ready.

At the proceeding today, Nhaveen’s mother and the families of the four accused were also in court.

On June 19, four teenagers including Form Four and Form Five students were charged with murdering Nhaveen, 18.

J. Ragesuthen, 18, and S. Gokulan, 18, and two other boys allegedly committed the offence between 11pm and midnight near the Karpal Singh Penang Learning Centre in Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor here on June 9.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the death sentence on conviction.

Earlier, in the Sessions Court, judge Irwan Suaibon set the same date for remention of a case in which the same four teenagers face a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to T. Preevin, 19, a friend of Nhaveen’s.

Deputy public prosecutor Farah Aimy Zainul told the court that she had not yet received the chemist report.

On June 19, all four who are currently being detained at the juvenile prison in Sungai Petani, were charged with committing the offence jointly between 11 pm and midnight near Karpal Singh Learning Centre in Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor on June 9.

They were charged under Section 326 of the Penal Code read with Section 34 of the the same Code, which carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment and a fine or whipping on conviction.

Meanwhile counsel Baljit Singh who held a watching brief for Nhaveen’s family hoped the court would expedite the case. — Bernama