Court sets Feb 14-16 trial for trader on IS-related charges

A trader is accused of providing support to Daesh through the Telegram application under the name Anonymous in his handphone, at Kampung Sri Indah B, Sungai Buloh, on June 18 till June 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 ― The High Court here today set February 14 till February 16 for the trial of a trader charged with four Daesh-related offences.

Mohd Shaifful Shahril Ramli, 28, is accused of providing support to Daesh through the Telegram application under the name Ano

nymous in his handphone, at Kampung Sri Indah B, Sungai Buloh, on June 18 till June 29, 2016.

He is also accused of supporting the use of explosives to advance the militant group's ideology with intent to intimidate the Malaysian public.

He allegedly committed the offence through the Telegram application in his handphone at the same place on June 26 till June 29, 2016.

The respective charges under Section 130J(1)(a) and Section 130J(1)(b) of the Penal Code, provide for life sentence or imprisonment of not more than 30 years, or a fine, and liable to confiscation of assets, on conviction.

Mohd Shaifful is accused on the third charge, of possession of an item related to terrorism, that is, a shirt with Daesh symbol, at the same place at 9.45am on July 22, 2016.

The charge under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code carries a maximum seven years imprisonment and a fine, and forfeiture of the item, on conviction.

On the fourth charge, the accused was allegedly in possession of explosive material containing sodium chlorate and sucrose at the same place on July 22, 2016.

The charge under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 carries a jail term of seven years or RM10,000 fine or both, on conviction.

The accused is represented by counsel K.A.Ramu while the prosecution, by deputy public prosecutor Noor Syazwani Mohamad Sobry and Muhammad Fadzlan Mohd Noor.

The trial would be presided by judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohamad Shariff Abu Samah. ― Bernama