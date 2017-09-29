Court sets Dec 6 for remention of Nhaveen’s friend’s case

The suspects involved in teen T. Nhaveen's case being taken to court to have their remand extended in Penang June 13, 2017. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Sept 29 — The Sessions Court here today set Dec 6 for the remention of the case involving four teen boys charged with causing grievous hurt to T. Preevin, who is the friend of the murdered teen T. Nhaveen.

Judge Irwan Suaibon set the date after the court was told that the medical report had yet to complete.

On June 19, J. Ragesuthen, 18, and S. Gokulan, 18, and two other juveniles were charged with committing the offence near the Karpal Singh Learning Centre in Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor, between 11pm on June 9 and 12am the following day.

The charge under Section 326 of the Penal Code carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine or whipping, if convicted.

The four teenagers, who are currently held at the Sungai Petani Juvenile Prison, also faced the charge of murdering Nhaveen at the same time and place.

Nhaveen and Previnn were beaten up at Jalan Kaki Bukit in Gelugor that night as they went out for supper. Nhaveen apparently lapsed into a coma and never recovered from his injuries. He died a week later.

Previnn, who managed to escape after taking a few blows, told journalists that they used their fists, crash helmets and shoes to attack Nhaveen and him. — Bernama