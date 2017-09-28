Court sets case management for accused in Nhaveen’s murder on Dec 6

The suspects involved in the murder of teen T. Nhaveen being taken to court to have their remand extended in Penang June 13, 2017. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Sept 28 — The Magistrate’s Court here today set December 6 for management of the case involving four teenagers charged with murdering bully victim T. Nhaveen.

Deputy registrar Nurfadrina Zulkhairi set the date after deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Syafiq Mohd Sazali told the court that the prosecution had not received the victim’s post-mortem report.

Nhaveen’s mother was present in court today to follow the development of her murdered son’s case.

On June 19, four teenagers including a Form Four student and a Form Five student were charged with murdering Nhaveen, 18.

J.Ragesuthen, 18, and S.Gokulan, 18, and two other adolescents were jointly charged with committing the offence near Karpal Singh Penang Centre at Jalan Kaki Bukit, Gelugor near here, between 11pm and midnight on June 9 this year.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries the mandatory death sentence on conviction. — Bernama