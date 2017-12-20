Court sets aside arrest warrant against PKR’s Tian Chua

Last year, PKR vice-president Chua Tian Chang was sentenced to three months in jail and a fine of RM 1,800 after being found guilty of sedition over remarks he made during a forum back in 2013. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The High Court today has set aside an arrest warrant that it had previously issued against PKR’s Batu MP Chua Tian Chang following clarification by his lawyers today.

The court yesterday issued an arrest warrant against the MP also known as Tian Chua after he did not attend the court for a hearing for his appeal against a conviction under the Sedition Act yesterday.

However, Chua and his lawyers attended the court today and Judge Datuk Sofian Abd Razak was satisfied with the explanation provided.

“The judge was satisfied with our explanation and the warrant was set aside,” Chua’s lawyer Eric Paulsen told Malay Mail.

Yesterday, Chua’s lawyer Latheefa Koya said in a statement that Chua’s statement was already “dispensed with” prior to this and that the PKR vice-president was not aware of the court date yesterday.

The appeal is expected to continue with another court date in January.

Last year, Chua was sentenced to three months in jail and a fine of RM 1,800 after being found guilty of sedition over remarks he made during a forum back in 2013.

He is appealing against both the conviction and the sentencing, while the prosecutors are also appealing the case, while seeking for a tougher sentence.

Under the Federal Constitution, an elected representative stands to lose his or her seat automatically if he or she is sentenced to more than a year in jail and a fine of more than RM 2,000.

They would also be barred from standing for elections for a five-year period following the sentence.