Court sets Apr 6 mention date for soldier charged with daughter’s death

Thursday March 15, 2018
02:21 PM GMT+8

Mohammad Abdullah Mohamed, 35, was charged with murdering nine-year-old Nur Aina Nabihah, at Taman Vista Jaya, Lukut, near here, between 8.30pm and 11.30pm last January 31. — Bernama picMohammad Abdullah Mohamed, 35, was charged with murdering nine-year-old Nur Aina Nabihah, at Taman Vista Jaya, Lukut, near here, between 8.30pm and 11.30pm last January 31. — Bernama picPORT DICKSON, March 15 ― The Magistrate’s Court here today set April 6 for mention of a case involving a soldier charged with murdering his nine-year-old daughter.

Magistrate Siti Khariah Abdul Razak fixed the date after the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor A. Ashwini, informed the court that were still waiting for the chemist and post-mortem reports.

Mohammad Abdullah Mohamed, 35, was charged with murdering the girl, Nur Aina Nabihah, at Taman Vista Jaya, Lukut, near here, between 8.30pm and 11.30pm last January 31.

According to media reports, the girl was found unconscious by the father in their home. She was then taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban for treatment, but died on the way. ― Bernama

