Court remands two ‘Datuks’, four others in Ijok land case

PUTRAJAYA, March 21 ― Two men with the title “Datuk” are among six individuals ordered to be in remand for four days beginning today to facilitate the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into the sale of government land in Ijok, Selangor.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Khir Nizam Jemari.

The six individuals, who included a father and son, aged between 34 and 84, were detained to facilitate investigation into the sale of 880 hectares of land valued at RM1.18 billion in Ijok to several private developing companies in 2016.

They were picked up at separate locations in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, and at the MACC headquarters here between 12.45pm and 4pm yesterday. ― Bernama