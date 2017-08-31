Court remands assistant enforcement officer over bribery case

TAWAU, Aug 31 ― The Magistrate’s Court here today allowed an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to remand a woman assistant enforcement officer from the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry to be remanded over a bribery case.

Court senior assistant registrar, Puspawati Sangut allowed the 37-year-old woman to be remanded for seven days from today to facilitate the investigation into her asking for RM1,000 in bribe, of which she had already received RM500 this month as initial payment from a man in relation to a ministry’s case.

The suspect was arrested at the Tawau MACC office at 4.15pm yesterday.

The remand order was given under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code and the investigation carried out under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine five times the amount of bribge or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC acting senior assistant superintendent Muhamad Nor Zam Zam Maidin appeared for the prosecution. ― Bernama