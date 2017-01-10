Court rejects Muslim advocate’s application for DNAA

PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — The Magistrate’s Court here today rejected an application by a Muslim advocate for a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA).

PU Faiz, 28, whose real name is Ahmad Faiz Hafizuddin Rosli is facing a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by provocation to a female religious speaker.

He made the DNAA application through his lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri on grounds that the investigating officer (IO) had failed to prepare the investigation paper properly.

He alleged that the IO had conducted his task half-heartedly and was prejudiced against the defence in the case.

Magistrate Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah dismissed the application after prosecuting officer Insp Mohd Azlan Mohd Nasir told the court that the prosecution had not received the full medical report from Sungai Buloh Hospital.

The PO said the prosecution sent an application to the hospital on Oct 6 for the victim’s medical report but had yet to receive a reply; he said the prosecution would follow-up on the matter.

The court set Feb 3 as the final mention date for the case.

On Nov 7, PU Faiz claimed trial to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Nurul Intan Sakinah Azmi, by provocation at Rumi Sufi Jawi, No 14-3, Tingkat 2, Seksyen 8/4, Seksyen 8, Kota Damansara at 2.30pm on Sept 26, 2016.

The charge under Section 335 of the Penal Code carries a maximum four years imprisonment or RM4,000 fine or both, on conviction.

Meanwhile, the court was also informed that Nurul Intan Sakinah, 30, submitted a representation through counsel Siti Nadiah Skh Saad to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to review the charge against her, but which was rejected on Nov 29, 2016.

On Nov 8, 2016, Nurul Intan, a single mother of four was charged with trespassing into the premises owned by PU Faiz at Rumi Sufi Jawi which was used as a centre for religious education, at the same time and date.

She was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum six months jail or a fine of up to RM3,000 or both, on conviction. — Bernama