Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Court rejects Anwar’s Sodomy 2 conviction challenge, calls it ‘backdoor attempt’

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Monday March 12, 2018
04:09 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Zimbabwe music legend Tuku’s open door to new talentThe Edit: Zimbabwe music legend Tuku’s open door to new talent

Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s future could affect electionsBangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s future could affect elections

The Edit: Zambia crackdown on sex dolls provokes fierce rights debateThe Edit: Zambia crackdown on sex dolls provokes fierce rights debate

Mourinho shrugs off criticism over Man Utd play styleMourinho shrugs off criticism over Man Utd play style

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lost his legal bid to scrub a second sodomy conviction from his records. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lost his legal bid to scrub a second sodomy conviction from his records. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lost his legal bid to scrub a second sodomy conviction from his records.

High Court judge Datuk Nik Hasmat dismissed the PKR leader’s legal challenge against the 2015 conviction and sentence, calling it a “backdoor attempt” to secure his release from prison.

“To me, this is a backdoor attempt. Sorry I have to say it. If it’s not backdoor attempt, it is a veiled attempt,” she said, adding that the Federal Court had previously affirmed the conviction in February 2015 and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

Anwar was also ordered to pay M5,000 in cost.

MORE TO COME

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram