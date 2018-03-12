Court rejects Anwar’s Sodomy 2 conviction challenge, calls it ‘backdoor attempt’

— Picture by Choo Choy May

High Court judge Datuk Nik Hasmat dismissed the PKR leader’s legal challenge against the 2015 conviction and sentence, calling it a “backdoor attempt” to secure his release from prison.

“To me, this is a backdoor attempt. Sorry I have to say it. If it’s not backdoor attempt, it is a veiled attempt,” she said, adding that the Federal Court had previously affirmed the conviction in February 2015 and sentenced him to five years imprisonment.

Anwar was also ordered to pay M5,000 in cost.

