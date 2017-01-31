Court orders two men to be detained for murder, at pleasure of Selangor Sultan

SHAH ALAM, Jan 31 ― The Shah Alam High Court today ordered two men to be detained at the pleasure of the Sultan of Selangor for the murder of a Bangladeshi national, four years ago.

Judge Datuk Abdul Halim Aman handed down the sentence after reviewing all evidence and finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts at the end of the prosecution case.

On December 15, 2013, the two accused, both aged 17 then, had acted with a common intention to kill the victim, M. Monowaru Islam, 28, by the roadside of Jalan Tupai 20/16 in Section 20 here at about 7am.

Murder is a capital offence in the country.

In his judgment, Abdul Halim said although the two men were now 21 years old, at the time of the incident they were juveniles and the court was bound by the provisions of Section 97 of the Child Act 2001.

“The law under Section 97 (1) of the Child Act 2001 prohibits the death sentence but both accused remain convicted of the offence.

“The court rules as such as the prosecution has proven the case beyond all reasonable doubt while the defence for the two accused was based on mere denial, unsubstantiated by clear and convincing evidence,” he said.

A total of 19 prosecution witnesses and four defence witnesses were called during the trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Rosidah Abu Bakar conducted the prosecution while the two accused were represented by counsel Gabriel Susayan. ― Bernama