Court orders Tahfiz student to be sent to rehab school for sexually assaulting schoolmate

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― The Ampang Magistrate’s Court here today ordered a 14-year-old student of a Tahfiz (religious) school to be sent to Asrama Sentosa, a moral rehabilitation hostel in Sentul, for a year for committing physical sexual assault on a six-year-old school mate.

Magistrate Haslinda A. Raof issued the probation order against the 14-year-old boy under Section 91 (1) (e) of the Child Act after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The proceeding was held behind closed-doors as the case involved juveniles.

The accused, who is the second of four siblings, was charged with committing the physical sexual assault on the six-year-old without the boy’s consent in a room at the school in Kampung Pandan here at 6.15pm last July 31.

The charge, under Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, and is liable to whipping, if found guilty.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim’s mother went to the school to pick up her son when she saw the older boy leaving in a hurry.

The woman then asked her son what happened and after she insisted, the boy told her that the older boy had placed his private part on his buttock and also taught him to masturbate.

In mitigation, the accused, who was unrepresented, asked that he be sent to a moral rehabilitation hostel, while his father told the court that his son could recite the Quran and he wanted to send him to another religious school.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak prosecuted.