Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Court orders lawyer to enter defence for criminal intimidation

Wednesday December 28, 2016
04:28 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered a lawyer to enter defence on the charge of criminally intimidating another lawyer last year.

Magistrate Muhammad Azali Ibrahim made the decision after finding that the prosecution had managed to establish a prima facie case against the lawyer, A. Suayri, 53.

The court set two days for Suayri to enter his defence from Jan 25.

Suayri was charged with criminally intimidating Datuk Suraj Singh Jaswant Singh, 43, by uttering words that he would cause hurt and death to the latter at the Lake View Club SS12, Subang Jaya, Jalan SS 12/1 Subang Jaya here at 11.35pm on May 24, 2015.

The charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Sivashangari prosecuted, while the accused represented himself. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline