Court orders lawyer to enter defence for criminal intimidation

PETALING JAYA, Dec 28 — The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered a lawyer to enter defence on the charge of criminally intimidating another lawyer last year.

Magistrate Muhammad Azali Ibrahim made the decision after finding that the prosecution had managed to establish a prima facie case against the lawyer, A. Suayri, 53.

The court set two days for Suayri to enter his defence from Jan 25.

Suayri was charged with criminally intimidating Datuk Suraj Singh Jaswant Singh, 43, by uttering words that he would cause hurt and death to the latter at the Lake View Club SS12, Subang Jaya, Jalan SS 12/1 Subang Jaya here at 11.35pm on May 24, 2015.

The charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of seven years or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor N. Sivashangari prosecuted, while the accused represented himself. — Bernama