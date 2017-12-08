Court orders forfeiture of nearly RM20m cash in Sabah Water Dept case

File picture shows an array of cash in ringgit and foreign currency, gold jewellery, land titles and luxury brand watches and handbags were seized from two high ranking Sabah state agency officials in a graft investigation. ― Picture by Julia ChanKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The high court here has ordered the forfeiture of some RM19.97 million in cash from a high profile case of embezzlement involving the top management of the Sabah Water Department.

In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission of Malaysia here said High Court Judge Datuk Nurcahaya Arshad had yesterday issued the order to surrender the amount, in cash and in accounts, to the Malaysian government.

“Another RM1.8 million will be further discussed in a separate court proceeding on December 13,” it said.

In the court proceeding, MACC was represented by deputy public prosecutors Tengku Amir Zaki Tengku Abdul Rahman, Mohd Farez Rahman, and Rozanna Abdul Hadi.

The money was seized from a major haul that remains the biggest in the anti graft authority’s history which began last October 4.

In that seizure, investigators seized a total of RM53 million in cash from the top two officers of the Sabah Water Department.

Phase two, beginning January this year, saw some 35 division and district heads of the department called in to facilitate investigations.

“Following the second phase, MACC opened up 10 investigation papers and filed for the forfeiture of some RM21.78 million of seized corruption money under Section 56(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001,” it said.

On trial for the case are former department director Ag Mohd Tahir Mohd Talib, 55, his wife Fauziah Ag Piut, 52, and Sabah Ministry of Finance’s technical and engineering adviser Lim Lam Beng, 63, who claimed trial for laundering RM61.48 million and owning luxury goods from illegal activities.

They were charged under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti Terrorism Financing Act 2001, which carries a maximum 15-year imprisonment and a fine not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds from illegal activities or equipment, or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

After a series of postponements, their case is scheduled to be heard between February 5 to March 22 next year for 17 days. The prosecution is expecting to call 215 witnesses.