Court orders Adam Rosly to enter defence

Sessions Court judge Allaudeen Ismail made the decision after finding that the prosecution which had called 11 witnesses during the trial from January 9, had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against the accused. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Ampang Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah was today ordered to enter his defence on six charges of giving false statements and documents while being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for his allegedly vast wealth.

The court fixed April 4-6 for the defence trial.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib represented the MACC while Adam Rosly was represented by lawyers Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal and Datuk Sulaiman Ismail.

On the first and second count, Adam Rosly was charged with giving false statements to two MACC investigating officers about his career as a businessman and his income, luxury cars, and a bungalow worth RM1.2 million in Kampung Melayu Ampang.

He allegedly claimed that he bought the assets with cash, loan of RM200,000 from his mother-in-law and late grandmother, as well as a loan of RM500,000 from an ‘Ah Long’ (loan shark).

The charges are under Section 32(8)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

For the third to sixth charge, he is alleged to have used falsified documents comprising two loan agreements with two individuals, and two cash vouchers from his company, Gegas Mentari Holding Sdn Bhd, with the intention of misleading the MACC investigating officers.

The charges are under Section 89 of the Act.

He is accused of committing the offences at the MACC headquarters at Block D6, Parcel D, Federal Government Administrative Centre, Putrajaya, between 9am and 12.15pm on February 10, 2017 and between 9am and 2pm on February 22, 2017.

All the charges provide for a fine of up to RM3 million or a jail term of up to five years or both, upon conviction. — Bernama