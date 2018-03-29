Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Court of Appeal rejects Selangor’s bid to review EC’s redelineation exercise

BY AZRIL ANNUAR

Thursday March 29, 2018
10:23 AM GMT+8

The Selangor State Assembly meeting takes place in Shah Alam March 28, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaThe Selangor State Assembly meeting takes place in Shah Alam March 28, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, March 29 ― The Selangor government failed today its appeal for a judicial review of the Election Commission’s (EC) redelineation exercise.

Despite agreeing that the Selangor government had the locus standi to challenge the EC and that its appeal was not academic even after the Dewan Rakyat approved the redelineation report yesterday, the three-judge panel at the Court of Appeal chaired by Datuk Ahmadi Asnawi here unanimously ruled that the courts have no jurisdiction to decide on the redelineation and the electoral roll.

MORE TO COME

