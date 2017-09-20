Court jails 11 Indonesian pirates for hijacking oil tanker

Eleven Indonesian citizens were sentenced to 16 years’ jail each after they pleaded guilty to hijacking an oil tanker in the waters off Terengganu early this month. — AFP picKUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 20 — Eleven Indonesian citizens were sentenced to 16 years’ jail each, with seven of them to be given five strokes of the cane, by two Sessions Court here today after they pleaded guilty to hijacking an oil tanker in the waters off Terengganu early this month.

They were ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of their arrest, which was September 6 or 7.

Ten of the modern pirates — Anne Raja, Arsito Mohd Hardi, Kreston Muhaling, La Abu, Bram Ali, Luther Marnis Zachawerus, Badiun, Meidy Hermanus Wajongkere, Rollan Kapahese and Oktemi Supri, aged between 31 and 59, were sentenced by judge Rofiah Mohamad.

They were charged with three others still at large with committing gang robbery on MT MGT-1 belonging to Thai-based Marine Global Transport, when armed with knives and swords and machete, causing losses and fear to 14 crew on board.

The offence was committed in waters off Terengganu at 8.30pm last September 6.

Before handing down the sentence, Rofiah told them that they should consider themselves lucky as the weapons allegedly used in committing the offence were not found.

In mitigation, the accused told the court that they regretted their action and their families were in Indonesia.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Farahah Mohd Suah prosecuted.

Meanwhile, in the court before judge Mohammad Haidar Abdul Aziz, Heinrick Piterson Parera, who is the mastermind, was sentenced to 16 years’ jail after he pleaded guilty to a charge with conspiring with three others still at large, with robbing the tanker.

He was charged with committing the offence at Ghazrin Budget Hotel Sdn Bhd, Larkin Johor, at 8.30 pm last Sept 6.

According to the facts of the case, Heinrick was the master-mind and was staying at the hotel to monitor the movement of the oil tanker for two months through the online Marine Traffic system and Ship Finder prior to the robbery.

A crew member was injured in the incident. The crew members were rescued after a fishermen lodged a report with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) upon seeing the accused climbing onto the Thai tanker. — Bernama