Court hearing of driver who hit ultramarathoner postponed

Evelyn Ang's husband, Dennis Loo (left) speaks to his lawyer, Jason R Gomez outside the courtroom at the Magistrate’s Court in Klang March 30, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKLANG, March 30 ― The Magistrate's Court here postponed today the hearing of a driver who hit ultramarathoner Evelyn Ang during a run.

Lawyer Jason R. Gomez, representing Ang’s husband Dennis Loo, said the postponement was on grounds that the defence had only received Ang’s post mortem report this morning.

He added that Teoh’s lawyer was also looking to appeal and to revert Teoh Thiam Lim’s charge to the initial one under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous and reckless driving.

Following Ang’s death earlier this month, Teoh pleaded not guilty to an amended charge under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving on March 9.

Under the amended charge, Teoh faces life behind bars for between two and 10 years or a fine between RM5,000 and RM20,000 if found guilty.

He also stands to lose his driving licence.

Magistrate Roslizi Sulaiman scheduled 20 April for the next mention of the case.

Ang died on March 1 in a coma after she was hit by a car during the Klang City International Marathon 2017 last December 10.