Court frees two Nigerians on drug trafficking charge

Thursday February 2, 2017
03:25 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, Feb 2 — Two Nigerian men were acquitted and discharged by the High Court here on a drug trafficking charge.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Arinze Alex Ugenyt, 29, and Ifeanyi Kingsley Chukwuka, 28, to be released after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution case.

The two men were charged with trafficking in 678.2gm of Methamphetamine at a hotel in Jalan Kebun Teh here at about 7.15am on Dec 2, 2013.

The charge, under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

In the judgment, Sequerah said the court found that the two accused could not be linked to the drug.

There was no finger print on the drug and the prosecution failed to call the owner of the car in which the drug was found to testify, he added.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nor Iffa Zarilla Abd Rahman, while lawyers M.Vinodharan and Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi represented Ugenyt and Chukwuka, respectively.— Bernama

