Court fines Petronas Carigali RM50,000 in case involving death of worker

KEMAMAM, Dec 28 — Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd was fined RM50,000 after pleading guilty here yesterday for failing to secure a safe work system which had caused the death of a worker three years ago.

Judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy also ordered the company to pay cost of RM5,000.

In a press statement issued by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) yesterday, the company was found to have committed an offence under 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 for failing to provide a safe work system for the work to remove and install grating at its Onshore Gas Terminal, Kerteh, Kemaman, Terengganu, which had contributed to a fatal accident which claimed the life of Md Noor Yusof on March 13, 2014.

Terengganu prosecution director Nik Ahmad Marzuki Nik Mohamad appeared for the prosecution, while Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd was represented by Ragunath Keseven. — Reuters