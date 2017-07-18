Court extends remand order for father, son in alleged power abuse case in Melaka

MELAKA, July 18 ― The remand order against a former manager and a senior officer of the Melaka Industrial Skills Development Centre (MISDEC) who were detained for alleged power abuse by allowing the transfer of about RM4 million of the centre’s money into their company has been extended for another seven days beginning today.

Melaka Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi issued the order against the 76 year-old man and his son, aged 43, following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The older man is formerly the executive manager of MISDEC, while the son is the manager at the centre’s Administrative and Finance Unit.

They were detained by MACC on July 11 and ordered to be in remand for seven days from July 12 to facilitate MACC's investigation of the case. The order expired today.

They are being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act and face an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification involved, or RM10,000, which ever is higher, if found guilty.

During investigation of the case, MACC had seized a four-wheel drive vehicle and company equipment worth nearly RM350,000. ― Bernama