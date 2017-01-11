Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:21 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Court extends remand of ministry sec-gen and one son, another son released on bail

Wednesday January 11, 2017
12:15 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?ProjekMMO: Ali Setan ‘mahu’ RM100,000 untuk berlakon?

Chemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facilityChemical leak hits Shell’s Pulau Bukom facility

Late Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrowLate Sarawak CM Adenan to be laid to rest tomorrow

The Edit: Less salt in diet would save livesThe Edit: Less salt in diet would save lives

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Magistrate's Court has extended the remand of a ministry secretary-general and his son. — Today file pictureThe Magistrate's Court has extended the remand of a ministry secretary-general and his son. — Today file picturePUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 ― The Magistrate's Court today allowed an application to extend by four days from today the remand of a ministry secretary-general and a son over an investigation into corruption and abuse of power.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to extend the remand of the 59-year-old officer and the 34-year-old son.

Another son, aged 29, was released on bail.

The secretary-general and his two sons had been remanded for seven days up to today following their arrest on January 4. 

The three of them were brought to the Magistrate's Court separately in three vehicles at 9.55am.

The secretary-general was arrested at his home in USJ, Subang Jaya, at 8am on January 4.

His sons were arrested after having their statements recorded at the MACC headquarters on the same day. ― Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline