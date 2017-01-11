Court extends remand of ministry sec-gen and one son, another son released on bail

The Magistrate's Court has extended the remand of a ministry secretary-general and his son. — Today file picturePUTRAJAYA, Jan 11 ― The Magistrate's Court today allowed an application to extend by four days from today the remand of a ministry secretary-general and a son over an investigation into corruption and abuse of power.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab Rahman allowed the application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to extend the remand of the 59-year-old officer and the 34-year-old son.

Another son, aged 29, was released on bail.

The secretary-general and his two sons had been remanded for seven days up to today following their arrest on January 4.

The three of them were brought to the Magistrate's Court separately in three vehicles at 9.55am.

The secretary-general was arrested at his home in USJ, Subang Jaya, at 8am on January 4.

His sons were arrested after having their statements recorded at the MACC headquarters on the same day. ― Bernama