Court extends remand for two Navy personnel in assault probe

LUMUT, Oct 6 ― The Seri Manjung Magistrate's Court here has extended by three days the remand of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel to facilitate investigation into the assault of two colleagues while undergoing physical training at a detention room in Sungai Wangi, Sitiawan, near here last week.

Their four-day remand from October 3 would have ended today.

Magistrate Ainul Bashiirah Dona Don Biyajid extended the remand for the two, aged 29 and 37, to assist in the investigation under Section 325 and 506 of the Penal Code for causing serious injuries and committing criminal intimidation.

Both men were brought to the court in orange lock-up attire at about 9am and were taken away an hour later in a police truck.

The two were arrested after two navy personnel lodged a police report on October 2 claiming that they were physically assaulted while undergoing detention at Sungai Wangi.

They are still being placed in a special room at the Armed Forces Hospital men's surgical ward in Lumut.

The two are among seven who have been remanded. Five are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code following the death of two members in the same room on September 29.

Last Friday, two seamen, Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatuliman Mohd Sukri, 26, died while in the detention unit, believed to have been assaulted based on post-mortem reports from the pathology department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital. ― Bernama