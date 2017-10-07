Court extends remand for three Navy personnel in death probe

LUMUT, Oct 7 ― The remand of three Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel who were detained on October 1 to facilitate investigation into the death of two colleagues last week has been extended by seven days from tomorrow.

Magistrate Ainul Bashiirah Dona Don Biyajid issued the order on the three suspects aged 29, 37 and 44 at the Seri Manjung Magistrate's Court here today for the case to be investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The three who were assigned in the detention room at RMN Communications Unit, Sungai Wangi Sitiawan during the incident, arrived at the court compound at about 8.50am and were taken away one hour later.

On October 1, seamen Muhammad Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatuliman Mohd Sukri, 26, died while in detention, believed to have been assaulted, based on post-mortem reports from Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Pathology Department here.

The post-mortem on Nik Muhammad Baihaqy revealed death due to bleeding of the lungs caused by blunt trauma while Muhammad Lailatuliman died due to lung bleeding and blunt trauma on the soft tissues.

Yesterday, the court extended the four-day remand of two other suspects aged 29 and 37 to assist investigations in the case of two personnel who claimed they were assaulted at the same detention centre.

The men both in their 30s, lodged a police report on October 2 and are now being treated at the Armed Forces Hospital here.

The case is being investigated under Section 325/506 of the Penal Code for causing serious injuries and committing criminal intimidation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun reportedly said that so far police have arrested seven people, all of whom were guards at the detention room guards.

He said the suspects were being investigated under Section 302 and Section 325/506 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama