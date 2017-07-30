Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Thunderstorm

Court extends remand for six over case of dead baby found in well

Sunday July 30, 2017
02:28 PM GMT+8

Tools

File photo showing the well where the body of a baby was found in Batang Melaka July 23, 2017. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBFile photo showing the well where the body of a baby was found in Batang Melaka July 23, 2017. — Picture via Facebook/DTTBMELAKA, July 30 — The remand against six people, including a married couple, for investigation into the discovery of a dead baby boy in a well in Kampung On Lok, Batang Melaka, Jasin near here last week, has been extended for another seven days until Aug 6.

The order was issued by Melaka Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Mohd Anuar Ostadi today.

The suspects, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest in the 30s, were detained last Monday. They were in handcuffs and clad in the lockup uniform when they were brought to the court at 10.15am today.

They are being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and face the death sentence, if found guilty. — Bernama

