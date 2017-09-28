Court ejects victims’ families, media as teens charged with tahfiz school murders

Media crowd outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A magistrate today closed her courtroom to all except the families of two teens who were charged with the murder of 23 people in a tahfiz school fire.

Media personnel and families of the victims were ordered to leave by magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin, as both accused are minors.

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, but will escape the death penalty because of their age.

Siti Radziah later set their case for mention on November 28.

The two are among seven teens accused of intentionally setting fire to the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month, killing 21 students and two teachers.

Six of the group were also charged separately under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.