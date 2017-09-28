Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Court ejects victims’ families, media as teens charged with tahfiz school murders

BY KAMLES KUMAR

Thursday September 28, 2017
12:42 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Four ways to help you boost your heart healthThe Edit: Four ways to help you boost your heart health

Where in the world are ranks of the wealthy growing the mostWhere in the world are ranks of the wealthy growing the most

The Edit: The new film about sheep that should put you to sleepThe Edit: The new film about sheep that should put you to sleep

The Edit: Natalie Portman uncovers a mysterious land in ‘Annihilation’The Edit: Natalie Portman uncovers a mysterious land in ‘Annihilation’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Media crowd outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picMedia crowd outside religious school Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah after a fire broke out in Kuala Lumpur September 14, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — A magistrate today closed her courtroom to all except the families of two teens who were charged with the murder of 23 people in a tahfiz school fire.

Media personnel and families of the victims were ordered to leave by magistrate Siti Radziah Kamarudin, as both accused are minors.

The two teens, ages 16 and 17, were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, but will escape the death penalty because of their age.

Siti Radziah later set their case for mention on November 28.

The two are among seven teens accused of intentionally setting fire to the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month, killing 21 students and two teachers.

Six of the group were also charged separately under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline