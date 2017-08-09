Court adjourns trial of man accused of sodomising daughter 599 times

The man claimed trial to 150 counts, though not all of his offences were read at the hearing. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Sessions Court today had to adjourn to tomorrow a case of a man who had a total of 599 counts of sodomising his 15-year-old daughter. While the man claimed trial to 150 of the counts, the court did not have enough time to address all the charges, the Star reported.

A unit trust agent, the 36-year-old man was alleged to have sodomised the girl since the age of 13 and was also charged with raping her, as well as 30 counts of physical sexual assault without intercourse. The latter charges also saw the defendant claiming trial.

Sessions Court judge Yong Zarida Sazali sat as a judge at the special court for sexual crimes against children.

The accused also claimed trial to one count of incest under Section 376A of the Penal Code, while the 30 counts of physical sexual assault without intercourse were framed under Section 14 of the new Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.