Court acquits teacher of leaking UPSR papers

KUALA KANGSAR, Jan 18 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted and discharged a teacher of illicit possession of examination papers related to the primary school achievement test (UPSR) in 2014.

Judge Niran Tan Kran read out the ruling which stated that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against K.Anparasu, 52.

The senior administrative assistant at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Keruh, Pengkalan Hulu was charged with possession of Mathematics 035/1 and Mathematics 035/2 papers in his Samsung Trend handphone.

He was accused of committing the offence at the school on Sept 9, 2014 at 9.43am and 8.29am respectively.

He was also charged with possession of the Science 018 paper in his handphone at the same place on Sept 10, 2014 at 9.15am.

Meanwhile, the court also ordered Anparasu's personal items including a handphone to be returned to him.

Deputy public prosecutor Nazratul Natrah Mohd Yusof called 16 prosecution witnesses during the trial during which counsel T.Ellanggova represented the teacher.

The charges were framed under Section 8(1)(c)(iii) of the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88), which carries a maximum seven years jail on conviction. — Bernama