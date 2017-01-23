Court acquits senior Sabah cop of abusing position

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 23 — The Sessions Court here today acquitted a senior Sabah police officer of a charge of abusing his position by awarding a food catering tender worth RM432,000 to his nephew’s company in 2014.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat made the ruling on ACP Abd Radzak Abd Ghani, 55, after the prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case at the end of the prosecution trial.

He said there were inconsistencies in the evidence of prosecution witnesses. The prosecution led by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Awang Samsul Baharam Bungso had called 23 witnesses.

On Oct 12, 2015, Abd Radzak pleaded not guilty to a charge of corruptly using his position as a member in the Evaluation and Selection Quotation Number KPD Kota Kinabalu Meeting in awarding Fulscale Development Company, owned by his nephew, Sharial Taufan Nerawi, a cooked food ration supply tender for inmates at the Kota Kinabalu police lock-up.

He was accused of committing the offence at the Sabah Police Commissioner’s office meeting room in the Sabah Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) on April 1, 2014 about 11.30am.

At the time, Abd Radzak was serving as Sabah IPK Logistics Department head. — Bernama