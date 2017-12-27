Couple nabbed for robbing senior citizen’s jewellery

The location where the robbery took place is highlighted in this picture. — Picture courtesy of Perak PoliceSERI ISKANDAR, Dec 27 — A couple was nabbed following a robbery at Kampung Srikaya in Bota Kiri near here yesterday.

The 82-year-old victim suffered RM9,800 losses in the noon incident after the suspects — a 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — snatched her gold bracelet and ring.

Perak Tengah district police chief Superintendent Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the male suspect had approached the victim who was at the compound of her house while the female suspect waited on a motorcycle.

“The victim had asked the male suspect where he was going when he approached her house. The suspect told her he wanted to go to the neighbouring house,” he said.

“The suspect, however, called out to the victim later and told her she needed to change the piping of her house. When the victim declined his request, the suspect suddenly pulled the victim to the back of her house and covered her mouth with his hand.”

With his other free hand, the suspect removed the victim’s jewelleries before running to his waiting accomplice.

The duo was however arrested hours later and had been issued remand order by the Parit magistrate court for seven days from today to January 2.

“We are still investigating how long the couple had been carrying out robberies,” said Mohamad Zainal, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing robbery.