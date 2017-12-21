Couple may shed light on JB killing mastermind

Tan was stabbed and run over twice by four men in a white BMW at a petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi, at 7.30pm on Sunday. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Investigators are closing in on the mastermind behind the brutal murder of a 44-year-old loan shark at a petrol station in Taman Pelangi, Johor, with the arrest of a couple in Penang yesterday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Fuzi Harun told Malay Mail the duo were picked up after police believed they had strong links to the killing.

He said police at this point have not ruled out the possibility of the couple, aged 22 and 19, being the masterminds.

“We are yet to establish this. However, with the lead we have so far, we are confident to make a breakthrough soon,” he said.

This comes after Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on Tuesday police had identified the four assailants, and were convinced the murder was over a dispute between two secret societies.

Ahmad Zahid also said police are prepared for any retaliation between members of the two secret societies if it happens.

Tan Aik Chai was stabbed and run over twice by four men in a white BMW at a petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi, at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Tan, who was with his Vietnamese companion, was inflating the tyres of his Volkswagen Polo car when he was attacked.

The incident was recorded by a bystander and went viral on social media, causing shockwaves within the community.

Sources told Malay Mail Tan had a long list of drug-related offences over the past 13 years with 18 cases. He was:

- Arrested in 2004 for possession, custody and control of dangerous drugs in Melaka Tengah, Melaka.

- Arrested in 2008 for marijuana and ecstasy possession and also tested positive for drugs in Taman Perling, Johor Baru.

- Arrested in 2012 and investigated seven times mainly for drug offences. He was also nabbed the same year in Kempas for possession of a car that was reported stolen in Pulau Tikus, Penang.

- Arrested in 2015 and 2016 for a string of drug offences.

The source said investigators were quick to identify his gang affiliations based on his associates who were arrested with him in the past.

Tan, who was born in Melaka, had a listed address at Simpang Renggam, Johor.

He was known in the underworld circles as “Ah Chiu” and believed to have conflicts with several members of a Johor Baru-based rival drug gang.

The source said Tan’s assailants were described to be young and ruthless.